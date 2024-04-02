RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Coast Guard ship makes port call in Vietnam on overseas deployment to ASEAN countries
April 02, 2024  20:48
image
Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialised Pollution Control Vessel, on Tuesday made a port call at Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, officials said.

This deployment is a testimony to the ICG's commitment to 'bolster bilateral relationships' and 'enhance international cooperation' with friendly countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

'The deployment of Samudra Paheredar to the ASEAN region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution, promoting safety and security through maritime cooperation. Prior to Ho Chi Minh, the vessel had visited Manila, Philippines, to demonstrate a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region,' it said.

The ship is equipped with specialised marine pollution control equipment and a Chetak Helicopter in pollution response configuration, designed to contain and recover spilled oil and augment the operation.

The ICG ship is on an overseas deployment to the ASEAN  countries -- the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei -- from March 25 to April 12.

Samudra Paheredar, with an integral helicopter, made a port call at Ho Chi Minh as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to the ASEAN countries, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

'During the three-day visit, the crew will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. The activities will also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and passage exercise with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG),' it said.

The visit not only aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG, but also showcases India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

In addition, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets aboard the vessel will participate in a walkathon and beach clean-up activities, officials said.

Since 2015, the ICG and VCG have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which institutionalised the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies, it said.

The visit of the ICG specialised vessel to these countries is in pursuance with India ASEAN initiative for marine pollution announced during the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Cambodia in 2022.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

As Sanjay Singh gets bail, wife says 'happiness incomplete'
As Sanjay Singh gets bail, wife says 'happiness incomplete'

The atmosphere was jubilant at Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday as supporters with 'dhol and nagada' gathered outside his house to celebrate the Supreme Court granting bail to him in the liquor 'scam'...

'Matter of time before Starc returns to his elements'
'Matter of time before Starc returns to his elements'

Mitchell Starc has not lived up to his astronomical price tag so far in the IPL but Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday backed the Australia left-arm pacer, saying it's just a "matter of time" before he hits his...

Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest Lok Sabha polls from...
Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest Lok Sabha polls from...

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag -Rajouri constituency, his party Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said.

'Don't think Bumrah has been used in the correct fashion'
'Don't think Bumrah has been used in the correct fashion'

With the T20 World Cup round the corner, Australia's former fast-bowling star Brett Lee is looking forward to India's latest pace sensation Mayank Yadav's progression with great anticipation, describing him as the "talk of the town."

Ready to abide by any bail condition: Sisodia tells court
Ready to abide by any bail condition: Sisodia tells court

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case in February last year, on Tuesday told a Delhi court hearing his bail petition that no purpose will be served by keeping him in jail any further.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances