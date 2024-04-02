RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Breakfast at 6:40 am: Kejriwal's 1st day at Tihar
April 02, 2024  10:08
Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse House Court yesterday
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was sent to 15-day judicial custody a day ago, in connection with now scrapped liquor policy case began Tuesday morning with tea and breakfast in Tihar Jail as per the prison rules, sources said.

On April 1, a Delhi court remanded Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in the excise policy case and sent him to Tihar Jail till April 15. The court has permitted him to have home-cooked meals and carry with him the prescribed medications for his diabetes.

According to the sources, the Delhi Chief Minister lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high security Tihar Jail was given an isolation room and was provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.

"Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it," the sources in the Tihar jail said on Tuesday.

They further said that officials saw him keeping his devices like a sugar sensor and glucometer, Isabgol, glucose, and toffees on his table. The court had directed jail authorites to allow Kejriwal to carry these items to be used in case of sudden dip in his sugar levels.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Minister woke up early and was served breakfast and tea at 6:40 am. "After an early lunch, he will have to go back to his cell at 12 noon and have to stay there till 3 pm," the sources said .

