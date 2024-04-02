RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Absolute defiance: SC tells Ramdev, Patanjali MD
April 02, 2024  11:38
image
Supreme Court begins hearing in the misleading advertisement case filed against the Patanjali Ayurveda Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna. Both are in the Supreme Court pursuant to the summons issued to them to appear in person in the case.

"You should have made sure affidavit is filed in pursuance of your solemn undertakings," the Supreme Court tells Ramdev, and the Patanjali MD on the misleading ads issue.

"Sometimes things should reach logical conclusion," the court said on Patanjali's plea for grant of more time to file fresh affidavit in the case.

"This is absolute defiance. Not just SC, every order passed by courts across country has to be respected. You have to abide by undertaking given to court, you have broken every barrier," the court said. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells the court, "What has happened should not have happened." 
Ramdev says he requests the court to note his presence and unconditional apology.

The court says, "We are wondering why the Union chose to keep its eyes shut when Patanjali was going to town saying there were no remedy for Covid in allopathy."

The Supreme Court during the last hearing severely criticised Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and directed Ramdev and company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court today.



After the hearing, an unconditional apology was submitted to the court, stating that Patanjali's intention was only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by using its products.
