Two bikers arrested for harassing Bengaluru woman in car
April 01, 2024  14:04
Two bikers who harassed a woman in a car last night on the Madiwala-Koramangala road were arrested, police said on Monday. Police said that they arrested Tejas and Jagannath, while their third accomplice Kannan is still at large, sources said. 

An official said that the victim narrated her harrowing experience live to the police on a call. Apart from a video of the incident, she also gave them the vehicle number of the miscreants, which helped in tracking them. 

 The video, which has now gone viral, shows the petrified victim screeching for help over phone to the police after giving them her location where she was harassed by the accused.
