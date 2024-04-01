RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Student sexually harassed on JNU campus, probe ordered
April 01, 2024  18:42
image
A Jawaharlal Nehru University student alleged that she was sexually harassed on campus by four people, including two former students, prompting the university administration to order an inquiry, an official said on Monday. 

The Left-led students' union has alleged that the four people, including the two former students, belong to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). 

The ABVP, however, denied the allegation and claimed that it was being falsely implicated. 

The chief proctor's office received a complaint alleging sexual harassment on the night of March 31. The complainant said the alleged incident occurred when she and her male friend were taking a walk near the JNU Ring Road around 2 am, the official told PTI. 

They were allegedly followed by four people, including two students who have already graduated, in a car. These people allegedly sexually harassed the female student, he said. 

"We have initiated an inquiry into the matter and the proctor's office is probing into the allegations. We have declared the two ex-students out-of-bounds from campus. The due process is being followed and necessary action will be taken after the inquiry is completed," Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar told PTI. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal said Nair reported to Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj: ED to court
Kejriwal said Nair reported to Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj: ED to court

The ED also alleged that Kejriwal, during his questioning, said AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair 'did not report to him' but to his cabinet colleagues Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and that his interaction with Nair was 'limited'.

Govt collected Rs 20.14 lakh crore GST in FY24
Govt collected Rs 20.14 lakh crore GST in FY24

GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Monday. The gross GST collection for the last fiscal (April 2023-March 2024) stood at Rs 20.14 lakh crore,...

Kejriwal taken to Tihar, to be lodged in a separate cell
Kejriwal taken to Tihar, to be lodged in a separate cell

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15, officials said.

Flower hopes RCB's batters get back to form vs LSG
Flower hopes RCB's batters get back to form vs LSG

The likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar have not been among the runs so far in IPL 2024.

Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 95
Sumit Nagal attains career-high ATP ranking of 95

His previous best was 97 in February, which he had attained after winning the Chennai Open, an ATP Challenger series event.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances