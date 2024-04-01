RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stock markets begin new fiscal on bullish note
April 01, 2024  17:19
Stock markets started the new fiscal on a firm note on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty scaling fresh record high levels in intra-day trade before settling in the green, backed by firm trends in Asian markets and foreign fund inflows. 

 Extending its winning momentum to the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 363.20 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 74,014.55. During the day, it zoomed 603.27 points or 0.81 per cent to hit its record intra-day high of 74,254.62. The NSE Nifty climbed 135.10 points or 0.61 per cent to 22,462.

 During the day, it jumped 203.05 points or 0.90 per cent to hit the all-time peak of 22,529.95. From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank were the major gainers. Titan, Nestle, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.
