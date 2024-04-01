Stand with...: Owaisi meets Mukhtar Ansari's family

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday visited gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, who died of cardiac arrest in Banda last week.





Taking to the social media platform X, he expressed grief over Ansari's death and wrote, "Today we went to the house of the deceased Mukhtar Ansari and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters and loved ones."

He further said, "Insha Allah, the light will break through this darkness. If you are 'Pharaoh' then 'Moses' will also definitely come."

Ansari, a former MLA who had been booked in more than 60 cases, died Thursday night after he was rushed to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail, where he was lodged.





Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.





The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.