Mysuru royal Wadiyar doesn't own house, car, land

Mysuru royal Wadiyar doesn't own house, car, landApril 01, 2024 20:24
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar
The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family and BJP candidate from Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar does not own a house, land or even a vehicle, according to his election affidavit.
Wadiyar filed his affidavit declaring his assets and liabilities while submitting his nomination papers on Monday.
According to the nomination papers, he has total assets of about Rs 5 crore.
His wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and a dependent person own assets worth Rs 1.04 crore and Rs 3.64 crore respectively.
Wadiyar owns gold and silver jewels worth Rs 3.39 crore while his wife possesses precious metals worth Rs 1.02 crore.
The 32-year-old successor of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family will be in a direct fight with Congress candidate M Lakshmana, who is a Congress spokesperson in Karnataka.
TOP STORIES
Markets rally make investors richer by Rs 10.58 lakh cr in three days
Investors' wealth soared by Rs 10.58 lakh crore in three days of the market rally, where the BSE benchmark jumped over 2 per cent, and hit an all-time high on Monday. Extending its winning momentum to the third day running, the 30-share...
Kejriwal said Nair reported to Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj: ED to court
The ED also alleged that Kejriwal, during his questioning, said AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair 'did not report to him' but to his cabinet colleagues Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and that his interaction with Nair was 'limited'.