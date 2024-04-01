RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal produced before court, ED remand ends
April 01, 2024  11:46
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced before a Delhi court on Monday after his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand ended in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

 He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in a jam-packed courtroom. AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court. The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. 

 The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28. Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

 In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections". PTI
