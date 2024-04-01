RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal in Tihar, to be lodged in Jail# 2
April 01, 2024  16:41
The Delhi CM brought to court today
The Delhi CM brought to court today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail in Delhi on Monday after a city court sent him to judicial custody till April 15, officials said. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. 

 "He was brought to Tihar jail and will be lodged in Jail number 2. He was taken for a medical examination. He will be kept in a separate cell," a jail official said. 

 AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in October last year in the same case, was earlier lodged in jail number 2 but was shifted to Jail number 5 recently.

 Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the same case, is lodged in Jail number 1, while BRS leader K Kavitha is in Jail number 6 of the women's jail. 

 Earlier in the day, Kejriwal was produced in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after his Enforcement Directorate custody came to an end. The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative". PTI
