RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India's security interests in Pannun probe: EAM
April 01, 2024  11:14
Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that India's national security interests are involved in its investigation into the alleged involvement of a government official in the assassination plot aimed at Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. 

 "It is something we are investigating as we believe our own national security interests are involved in that investigation," he told reporters, replying to a question about US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's statement that the involvement of a government official in an assassination bid on the citizen of another country is an "unacceptable red line".

 Jaishankar said the US ambassador will say what he feels is the thinking or position of his government. "The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us which we are investigating," he said, adding that India's own security interest is involved in this. 

 "So, as and when we have something to say on the investigation we would be very glad to speak about it. At this point, beyond the fact that there is an investigation going on, we have nothing more to say," the external affairs minister said. To a question about Indians getting caught up in the Ukraine conflict after being taken to Russia on job promises, he said India has taken up the matter "very very strongly" with the Russian government. "We are trying to get all these people back to India safely," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sharvari Is Such A Stunner
Sharvari Is Such A Stunner

Her irresistible fashion makes her hugely popular with Gen Z.

CSK Vs DC: Who Bowled The Best Spell?
CSK Vs DC: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

Did you enjoy Maheesh Patheerana's fiery yorkers?

Bajaj Auto to pump Rs 3,000 crore into finance subsidiary
Bajaj Auto to pump Rs 3,000 crore into finance subsidiary

Bajaj Auto, India's leading two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) maker, is scaling up its wholly owned finance subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd (BACL), with an investment of more than Rs 3,000 crore planned over the next two...

DC's Warner goes level with Gayle for T20 record
DC's Warner goes level with Gayle for T20 record

At number three is Virat Kohli, the only Indian batter to have 100 or more scores of fifty-plus in T20s. He has scored 12,175 runs in 379 matches, with eight centuries and 93 fifties.

Frontline Relive Pandemic Nightmare
Frontline Relive Pandemic Nightmare

Battling the virus, enduring separation from loved ones, and working extended hours became part of the job.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances