Indian Army's World War II veteran passes away





The Army veteran, who belonged to the state of Mizoram, breathed his last on March 31.





"His remarkable life was defined by his valour at the Battle of Kohima, a crucial confrontation in World War II, and his significant role in establishing the legacy of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami," a senor official said.





Throughout his service, Subedar Thanseia demonstrated a commitment to the nation that "went beyond the call of duty, earning him a revered place in the annals of India's military history".





"His actions at Kohima, against formidable odds, contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, marking a turning point in the conflict in the East," the official added.





India mourns the loss of Subedar Thanseia, a "distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment", the Army said.





After his retirement, Subedar Thanseia continued to inspire with his dedication to community and country, actively participating in veteran affairs and educational initiatives.





His life after service was as impactful, fostering a spirit of patriotism and resilience in younger generations, the officials said.





The tribute to Subedar Thanseia witnessed an overwhelming turnout from army and civil fraternities, including comrades from the Assam Regiment, who came together to pay their respects, they said.





"His legacy leaves an indelible mark on the Indian Army, Assam Regiment and people of North East reminding us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers in the quest for peace and freedom," the Army said.





The Northeast, while mourning his loss, celebrates Subedar Thanseia's extraordinary life and service. His contributions to our nation and his role in the World War II will be remembered as a "beacon of bravery, leadership, and unwavering commitment to duty", it said.





"Subedar Thanseia's story is not just a testament to the past but a continuing source of inspiration for the future, honouring the legacy of all Indian soldiers who have served with distinction," the official said.





"In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, we are reminded of the courage and determination of those who have served before us, their stories shaping the foundation of our present and future. His memory will live on, a guiding light for generations to come, embodying the spirit of service and sacrifice that defines the best of humanity," the statement said.

Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army, whose actions at the crucial Battle of Kohima against formidable odds, contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, has died at the age of 102, officials said on Monday.