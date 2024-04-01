IMD warns of extreme heat wave between April-June





India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.





Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period.





Ten to 20 days of heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, he said. Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said. Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India.





Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region and the northeastern states in April, the IMD said. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April, the weather office said. Two to eight days of heat wave are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, according to Mohapatra.

