IAF's Chinook, Mi-17 choppers to land on J-K highway tonight
April 01, 2024  21:47
Indian Air Force Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters will land on a stretch of the national highway linking Kashmir with the rest of the country as part of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) drill, the first such exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. 

According to the officials, around two sorties of the US-manufactured Chinook and the Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters will land on the Wanpoh-Sangam stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. 

The work on the 3.5-km emergency landing strip was started in 2020 and completed late last year as part of the programme initiated by the IAF with the ministry of road transport and highways for the creation of ELFs at different locations across the country. 

Security has been heightened along the landing strip with additional personnel deployed to ensure that people do not stray close to the area, the officials said. 

"Traffic on the highway has been diverted from Wanpoh to Sangam to bypass the Bijbehara emergency landing strip where trial landing and takeoff is scheduled," an official said.
