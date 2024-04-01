RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hemant Soren withdraws from SC his plea against HC order
April 01, 2024  13:12
image
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging a high court order that refused to grant him permission to attend the Budget session of the Assembly. Soren had sought permission from the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Budget session that started on February 23 and came to an end on March 2. 

On February 28, the high court had dismissed his plea. When his plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said he be allowed to withdraw the plea as the Budget session came to an end on March 2. 

 "I wish to withdraw this," Sibal said, adding the question of law raised in the plea may be kept open.
