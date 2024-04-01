RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fight has just begun: AAP on Kejriwal's arrest
April 01, 2024  09:41
AAP supporters in Bengaluru
AAP supporters in Bengaluru
Hitting out at the Centre, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday that Arvind Kejriwal, who is now in jail, is causing more trouble for his opponents than when he was free, adding that with Kejriwal's imprisonment, the fight has just started.

Rai added that the BJP thought jailing Kejriwal would end their problems, but it has actually started a bigger fight. Now, people all over the country are joining together to protect democracy, he added.

Rai's statement came after his participation in the INDIA bloc rally held on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

"All senior leaders of the INDIA alliance from around the country gathered at the Ramlila Maidan. The large public gathering we saw at the rally today, indicates that Arvind Kejriwal is more dangerous inside the jail than he was outside. You thought that the fight would end with Arvind Kejriwal being imprisoned. But the fight has just begun after Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment, the entire nation is moving forward to save the constitution and democracy," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.

Rai also said that this election is not just about voting. It has become a big movement where ordinary people are standing up to fight for their rights. He believes that, in the end, democracy will win.

"This time, the election is not just an election, it has become a movement because, on one side, there is immense wealth and power, and on the other side, there are common people. All the common people will fight this election like a movement, and believe me, in this country, the truth will win and democracy will triumph," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said. -- ANI
