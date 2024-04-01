Ex-AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Cong





Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat. Dharamvira Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala.





Gandhi, who is a doctor by profession, later quit the AAP in 2016 and formed his own outfit Nawan Punjab Party, which he merged with the Congress on Monday.

Former AAP MP from Punjab's Patiala, Dharamvira Gandhi on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi. His joining comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.