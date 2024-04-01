RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-AAP MP Dharamvir Gandhi joins Cong
April 01, 2024  12:47
image
Former AAP MP from Punjab's Patiala, Dharamvira Gandhi on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi. His joining comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

 Gandhi is likely to contest as a Congress candidate from the Patiala seat. Dharamvira Gandhi won the Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate in 2014 by defeating Preneet Kaur from Patiala. 

 Gandhi, who is a doctor by profession, later quit the AAP in 2016 and formed his own outfit Nawan Punjab Party, which he merged with the Congress on Monday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CSK Vs DC: Who Took The Best Catch?
CSK Vs DC: Who Took The Best Catch?

Matheesha Pathirana's stunning diving catch to dismiss David Warner had everyone stand up and take notice.

M&A activity in slow lane, deal value down 43%
M&A activity in slow lane, deal value down 43%

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India have moved into the slow lane, dropping 43 per cent in terms of deal value to touch $13.37 billion since January this year to date, compared to the same period in the last year. According to data...

When It Began To Snow In Dubai
When It Began To Snow In Dubai

In Dubai, A Ganesh Nadar encountered high speeds on smooth-as-silk-roads, no bureaucracy, gold, Mr Toad's. And snow!

Recipe: Mushroom Tikka
Recipe: Mushroom Tikka

Earthy mushrooms, stuffed, pair well with the fresh cream and hung curd-cheese sauce.

'No coercive action over Rs 3,500 cr demand': I-T breather for Cong
'No coercive action over Rs 3,500 cr demand': I-T breather for Cong

The bench posted the Congress' plea against the tax demand notices for July.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances