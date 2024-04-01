RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Everyone now has to wait for June 4: Kalpana Soren
April 01, 2024  17:17
Upon reaching Jharkhand after attending the 'Maharally' of the INDIA bloc in New Delhi, Kalpana Soren on Monday said that she was fortunate to be there with the Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to raise the voices of women and tribals. She also asserted that everyone has to wait for June 4 (vote counting of the Lok Sabha elections). 

 "I consider myself fortunate that I was there (Ramlila Maidan) along with Champai Soren to raise our voice and support the INDIA bloc. The manner in which Hemant Soren worked as the Chief Minister and how he was arrested before elections - I was able to present all of this there and raise the voices of women and tribals. Everyone has to now wait for 4 June (counting for Lok Sabha elections). We are hopeful that we will win," she said.
