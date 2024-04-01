RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EAM blames Nehru, Indira for Katchatheevu issue
April 01, 2024  10:18
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday claimed that prime ministers from the Congress displayed indifference about Katchatheevu island and gave away Indian fishermen's rights despite legal views to the contrary. 

"Prime ministers such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi dubbed Katchatheevu, given to Sri Lanka in 1974 as part of a maritime boundary agreement, as a "little island" and "little rock"," he told a press conference, asserting that the issue has not cropped up abruptly but was always a live matter. 

 It has been frequently raised in Parliament and has been a matter of frequent correspondence between the Centre and the state government, Jaishankar said, adding that he has replied to the chief minister at least 21 times. 

 Attacking the DMK over its public posturing against the agreement, Jaishankar said its leader and then chief minister M Karunanidhi was kept fully informed about the agreement, first reached in 1974 between India and Sri Lanka. 

 The Congress and DMK raised the issue in Parliament as if they bear no responsibility for it, while they are the parties which did it, he said, adding the DMK very much "connived" with the Congress in 1974 and afterwards in creating this situation. 

 In 20 years, 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and their 1,175 fishing vessels seized by the neighbouring country, Jaishankar said, "It is the Narendra Modi government which has been working to ensure that the Indian fishermen are released," he said, adding, "We have to find a solution. We have to sit down and work it out with the Sri Lankan government."

 He claimed the people of Tamil Nadu have long been misled over the issue and that he was speaking on the matter to inform the masses. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

From Baramati to Nagpur: High-profile battles in Maharashtra
From Baramati to Nagpur: High-profile battles in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Fall 2024 May Not Be A Repeat Of 2018
Fall 2024 May Not Be A Repeat Of 2018

'We expect the bull-market phase to still persist, but now led by large-caps which offer better valuation and benefit from FII inflows.'
'We expect continued pressure on midcaps, but any sharp correction looks unlikely from here on.'

BJP's Complete Distrust Of Federalism
BJP's Complete Distrust Of Federalism

What is to be done to resist the twin thrusts of the BJP's ideology, majoritarian and a strong centripetal instinct against federalism? asks Aakar Patel.

GT Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?
GT Vs SRH: Who Played The Best Knock?

David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubman Gill? Whose batting sparkled most?

Election 2024: The Big Fights In Kerala
Election 2024: The Big Fights In Kerala

Kerala's election discourse operates surreptitiously. Its explicit face focuses on important national and local issues. At the same time, it seeks to secure apt communal equations to ensure votes, notes Shyam G Menon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances