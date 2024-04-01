Dalit boy assaulted for touching bucket in Alwar





The boy, a Class 4 student at the school, had gone to get water from the handpump.





"A complaint was filed by the boy's father, accusing Thakur of beating up his son for touching his bucket. The complaint is being probed," Ramgarh SHO Sawai Singh said. Thakur runs a tea stall in his village. -- PTI

An eight-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten up for touching an upper caste man's bucket in the Ramgarh area of Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Monday. According to the complaint filed by the boy's father, Ratiram Thakur on Saturday assaulted him because he had allegedly touched his bucket, kept near the handpump at a government school.