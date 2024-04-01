Cancer signs could be spotted years before symptoms: Research

Sign inCreate Account
Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.
'We expect the bull-market phase to still persist, but now led by large-caps which offer better valuation and benefit from FII inflows.''We expect continued pressure on midcaps, but any sharp correction looks unlikely from here on.'
What is to be done to resist the twin thrusts of the BJP's ideology, majoritarian and a strong centripetal instinct against federalism? asks Aakar Patel.
David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shubman Gill? Whose batting sparkled most?
Kerala's election discourse operates surreptitiously. Its explicit face focuses on important national and local issues. At the same time, it seeks to secure apt communal equations to ensure votes, notes Shyam G Menon.