'BJP's aim is to put Kejriwal in jail during polls'
April 01, 2024  14:59
Sunita Kejriwal during the INDIA bloc meet on Sunday
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of having only one motive -- to put her husband in jail during the Lok Sabha elections. 

 Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. 

He is accused of being directly involved in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy, favouring certain individuals. A trial court on Monday sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. 

 "He was questioned for 11 days, the questioning is complete. The court has not declared him guilty. Why has he been put in jail?" Sunita Kejriwal told reporters while leaving the Rouse Avenue court. 

 "They (the BJP) have only one objective -- to put him in jail ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The country's people will give a reply to this dictatorship," she said. PTI
