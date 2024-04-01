Auto industry's gel problem





The gel, known as Feracrylum, is used to halt bleeding from burns and wounds. However, it is produced by a single company, Themis Medicare, which cannot meet the industry's demand, according to automobile makers.





The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has expressed its concerns to the ministry of road transport and highways. Its members collectively in a month manufacture and sell nearly 2 million motor vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and various other categories of private and commercial vehicles.





Siam fears that its members' inability to procure the gel could be construed as a violation of Rule 138(4)(d) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, potentially impacting sale and registration of thousands of vehicles every day. The Central Motor Vehicle Rules were amended in 1990 to require the inclusion of the gel. Approximately 250 million existing vehicle owners will also need to purchase it immediately.





Siam has requested the ministry to extend the deadline until there are multiple gel manufacturers capable of meeting the massive demand, to prevent any adverse effects on vehicle sales. The auto industry argues that in the 34 years since the introduction of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, it has not been necessary to include the gel.





The industry questions the effectiveness of the gel, which claims to have 'anti-microbial properties' along with a haemolytic agent. Siam contends that Centrimide, included in first aid kits, possesses the same properties. The ministry had previously attempted to include Feracrylum in first aid kits in 2020, but changed its mind following representations from Siam.





Surajeet Das Gupta/Business Standard

