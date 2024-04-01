Arvind Kejriwal sent to jail till April 15

Arvind Kejriwal sent to jail till April 15April 01, 2024 11:58
The Enforcement Directorate seeks 15-day judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The ED says he is "totally uncooperative". The court allows judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 15.
The Delhi HC asks the ED to submit a note to the special judge on the issue of CM Kejriwal passing orders while in custody in the money laundering case.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced before a Delhi court on Monday after his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand ended in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.