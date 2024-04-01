Arvind Kejriwal sent to jail till April 15





The Delhi HC asks the ED to submit a note to the special judge on the issue of CM Kejriwal passing orders while in custody in the money laundering case.





Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced before a Delhi court on Monday after his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand ended in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate seeks 15-day judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The ED says he is "totally uncooperative". The court allows judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 15.