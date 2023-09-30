RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Titanic submersible movie in the works 3 months
September 30, 2023  12:34
image
A feature film based on the tragic story behind OceanGate's Titan submersible is being developed by 'Blackening' producer E Brian Dobbins and MindRiot Entertainment.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Dobbins will serve as a co-producer on the fiction project, which will be penned by  MindRiot's Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey.

The Titan submersible went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023.

The submersible lost contact with its mother ship 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive, and four days later, a remotely operated underwater vehicle discovered debris near the Titanic wreck, and the Titan submersible was believed to have imploded.

All five of the crew members aboard the Titan died; they were British businessman Hamish Harding; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman; former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

"The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process.

"Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today," said Keasey.

The project is part of MindRiot's upcoming slate of docu-series, including one based around Seattle's underground rap scene.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

People can't be jailed indefinitely pending trial: HC
People can't be jailed indefinitely pending trial: HC

A person cannot be incarcerated for an indefinite period of time pending trial as it is violative of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Bombay high court said while granting bail to a man, accused in a...

India must talk to Canada, but...: Jaishankar in US
India must talk to Canada, but...: Jaishankar in US

He said India was ready to look into the information related to Canada's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

Jaishankar meets US officials, discusses security ties
Jaishankar meets US officials, discusses security ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and held a productive conversation with him on deepening bilateral defence cooperation, including in the co-production of defence articles, and...

Asian Games: Neeraj confident despite injury worry
Asian Games: Neeraj confident despite injury worry

Neeraj Chopra said the challenge throughout the season was how to keep his mind away from the injury and focus more on his game.

Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics!
Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics!

India's hurdlers Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj advanced to the women's 100m hurdles final, while ace long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin also sailed through.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances