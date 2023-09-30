RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Swaminathan cremated with State honours
September 30, 2023  16:02
image
Eminent farm scientist M S Swaminathan was cremated in Chennai on Saturday with government honours, marked by a police gun salute.

A platoon of police personnel in ceremonial attire gave a gun salute and bugle was played marking the Tamil Nadu government's honour at a crematory in Chennai.

The final rites were performed by the family members and the body was cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

Swaminathan passed away on Thursday. He was 98.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visits the residence of M S Swaminathan, who passed away at the age of 98, to pay last respects, in Chennai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo
