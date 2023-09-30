RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspect arrested 27 years after murder of US rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996
September 30, 2023  09:48
Tupac Shakur
An arrest was made by the Las Vegas police in connection with the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, 27 years after the rapper's death, New York Post reported. 

The suspect has been identified as Duane "Keffe D' Davis. 

He was arrested early Friday morning. 

New York Post reported citing sources that the accused will be facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. 

Shakur was shot and killed while leaving a boxing match on the Las Vegas Strip. 

His untimely death '" the rapper was just 25 '" has been the subject of conspiracy theories and a decades-long investigation, CNN reported. 

The home of Davis' wife Henderson was searched in July as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting, during which a copy of the memoir was seized, where Davis authored detailing street gang life and the murder of Shakur, according to CNN. 

Notably, Davis had been very public about being a witness to the shooting of Tupac, then 25, and hip hop mogul Marion "Suge' Knight on the Las Vegas strip in September 1996. 

Davis said he was one of four occupants of a white Cadillac that pulled alongside the rapper's car, rolled down its windows, and shot, hitting Tupac four times. -- ANI
