RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
OBC quota will not be diluted while giving reservation to Maratha community: CM Shinde
September 30, 2023  01:21
image
The reservation of Other Backward Classes will not be touched while giving quota to the Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday. 

During the day, CM Shinde held a meeting with representatives of the OBC and Nomadic Tribes at Sahyadri Guest House. 

It was attended by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as well as senior ministers and officials. 

Representatives from these segments put forth their demand in the meeting. 

"The government's stand is quota of any community will not be diluted. While giving reservation to the Maratha community, the quota of other communities will remain unaffected," Shinde said. 

He added that the government stands firmly behind those from the Nomadic Tribes. 

Shinde said officials have been directed to start 72 hostels for OBC students. 

Fadnavis said implementation of schemes of Rs 4,000 crore is being done. Pawar, who handles the Finance department in the Shinde government, said the NT community will be allocated a huge amount of funds in the budget. 

Meanwhile, Sachin Rajurkar, general secretary of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, who took part in the meeting, said Fadnavis will go to Chandrapur to persuade Ravindra Tonge to call off his 19-day hunger strike. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

A Musical Night To Remember!
A Musical Night To Remember!

Amazing Songs from Vishal Bharadwaj's movies!

Planning a trip to Wimbledon next year? Your time starts now!
Planning a trip to Wimbledon next year? Your time starts now!

First launched in 1924 and celebrating its centenary next year, the Wimbledon Ballot is intended to be the fairest means of obtaining tickets for The Championships.

Now it's ODI cricket with a spicing of T20s...
Now it's ODI cricket with a spicing of T20s...

There have been 24 occasions on which 400 has been passed in ODI cricket and 15 of those have come since the 2011 World Cup.

'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'

'The assessment of most people is that there is a stable economic and political environment in India and that is attractive to investors.'

Oil marketing companies likely to feel the heat of high crude oil prices
Oil marketing companies likely to feel the heat of high crude oil prices

India's trade account could come under pressure and there could be an inflation push if crude oil prices remain above the $90 per barrel (Brent) for a prolonged period since India imports over 85 per cent of its oil and roughly 50 per...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances