RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
More than 39,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as 10-day Ganesh festival ends
September 30, 2023  00:41
image
More than 39,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by Friday noon as the 10-day festival of the elephant-headed god came to an end, civic officials said. 

Immersion processions had begun winding their way to various water bodies including the beaches on Thursday morning, and some of them spilled over to Friday. 

Over ten days, a total of 2,05,722 idols were immersed in water bodies including artificial ponds across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday evening. 

Of these idols, immersed after one-and-half, third, fifth, seventh and tenth day, 76,709 idols including 72,204 household idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up in all 24 civic wards in the metropolis. 

The BMC release also highlighted that this year 1,904 Ganapati Mandal's preferred artificial ponds for immersion of their Sarvajanik (Public) Ganapati. 

While there are 69 natural water bodies available for immersion, the BMC provided 200 artificial ponds too, and collected around 500 tons of `Nirmalya' or floral waste that will be used for making organic fertilizer for the public gardens maintained by the civic body, the release said. 

The festival, which began with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, concluded on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28. 

Amid the beating of drums and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', various Ganesh mandals in the city started processions on Thursday to immerse the idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the festival that is celebrated across Maharashtra with fervour. 

The immersion processions in the city, which began a day ago, concluded on Friday afternoon on the second day. 

The city's famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, whose procession started at 11.30 am on Thursday, was immersed in the Arabian sea off the Girgaum Chowpatty around 9.15 am on Friday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Blasts hit two mosques in Pakistan, 58 killed
Blasts hit two mosques in Pakistan, 58 killed

A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, killing at least 52 people and injuring over 50 others gathered to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday, authorities said.

UP BJP corporator's husband, aides surrender before police in road rage case
UP BJP corporator's husband, aides surrender before police in road rage case

They were accused of being involved in the thrashing of a medical equipment shop owner Sunday night after they were seen in CCTV footage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar said.

Ladakh standoff made world take notice of India's resolve: Army chief
Ladakh standoff made world take notice of India's resolve: Army chief

He also said "Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region", in turn presenting a "threat to the rules-based international order".

He should be hanged: Father of accused held in MP for 12-yr-old's rape
He should be hanged: Father of accused held in MP for 12-yr-old's rape

The father of the man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain on Friday demanded capital punishment for his son, while the local bar association appealed that no lawyer should defend him in the court.

Head constable's daughter who became a shot putter by accident!
Head constable's daughter who became a shot putter by accident!

The daughter of a traffic police head constable in Meerut, Kiran Baliyan was an accidental shot putter as her name was entered in a junior tournament by mistake nine years ago.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances