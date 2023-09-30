More than 39,000 idols immersed in Mumbai as 10-day Ganesh festival ends





Immersion processions had begun winding their way to various water bodies including the beaches on Thursday morning, and some of them spilled over to Friday.





Over ten days, a total of 2,05,722 idols were immersed in water bodies including artificial ponds across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday evening.





Of these idols, immersed after one-and-half, third, fifth, seventh and tenth day, 76,709 idols including 72,204 household idols were immersed in artificial ponds set up in all 24 civic wards in the metropolis.





The BMC release also highlighted that this year 1,904 Ganapati Mandal's preferred artificial ponds for immersion of their Sarvajanik (Public) Ganapati.





While there are 69 natural water bodies available for immersion, the BMC provided 200 artificial ponds too, and collected around 500 tons of `Nirmalya' or floral waste that will be used for making organic fertilizer for the public gardens maintained by the civic body, the release said.





The festival, which began with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, concluded on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.





Amid the beating of drums and chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', various Ganesh mandals in the city started processions on Thursday to immerse the idols of the deity, marking the culmination of the festival that is celebrated across Maharashtra with fervour.





The immersion processions in the city, which began a day ago, concluded on Friday afternoon on the second day.





The city's famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, whose procession started at 11.30 am on Thursday, was immersed in the Arabian sea off the Girgaum Chowpatty around 9.15 am on Friday. -- PTI

More than 39,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by Friday noon as the 10-day festival of the elephant-headed god came to an end, civic officials said.