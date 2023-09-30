RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur BJP writes to Nadda, flags public anger
September 30, 2023  19:20
Bharatiya Janata Party's Manipur unit has told its national president J P Nadda that people are angry as the state government has so far failed to contain the ethnic strife.

A letter signed by party's state unit president Sharda Devi, vice-president Ch Chidananda Singh and six others told Nadda that 'public anger and protest is now slowly turning the tide, putting the sole onus of this prolonged disturbance into the failure of the government in dealing with the situation'. 

Demanding immediate re-settlement of the displaced people in their 'original places of residence', the leaders said, 'We know our government is working day and night so as to bring back normalcy in the state' and that 'our party in the state-level is also playing a major crucial role in coping with the new development'.

The party also highlighted the demands of the people including immediate restoration of 'free flow of traffic along the national highways'.

The state unit also called for providing promised compensation to people whose houses were destroyed and ex gratia to families of those killed in the ethnic strife.

It also urged for effective implementation of ground rules of Suspension of Operations and to treat any violation as an 'act of terrorism'.

The state unit also urged Nadda to apprise the 'Union home ministry for early completion of the drive to record the biometric data of illegal immigrants to facilitate the early implementation of the NRC' and 'to completely destroy all poppy cultivation' and 'establish a joint monitoring committee for constant vigilance'.   -- PTI
