International fashion show at Ladakh's Umling La sets world record





The show was held Thursday under Vibrant Ladakh Festival in which models from 14 nations from across the world participated.





The event was organised by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in partnership with Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance and was supported by Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation.





Two Ladakhi models were among those who walked the runway at record height.





The Umling La fashion show was aimed at promoting 'one world one family' creed of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', as well as the highly valued GI tagged Pashmina of Ladakh, the show's organisers said.





The costumes donned by the models introduced a colour palette which reflected the spring and summer hues and also showcased pashmina products produced in Changthang region, they said. -- PTI

