Indian, US Army carry out joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of Yudh Abhyas 2023





The two armies on Friday carried out field training drills in Alaska, according to Indian Army officials.





Indian army contingents participating in the exercise arrived in Alaska recently. "#IndianArmy contingents participating in the Joint Military Exercise #YudhAbhyas with #USArmy and 'ADMM plus EWG' with #ASEAN Nations departed from #NewDelhi,' additional directorate general of public information of the Indian Army wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Monday.





"Before departure, Director General #Infantry interacted with the contingents and encouraged the contingents to display the highest standards of training & imbibe the best practices of the participating nations," the tweet stated.





The exercise will entail exchanging the best practices, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the bond between the two Armies.





"Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies," the official handle of the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).





The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US. -- ANI

