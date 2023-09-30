RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian, US Army carry out joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of Yudh Abhyas 2023
September 30, 2023  10:26
File image
File image
The Indian and US Armies carried out a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas.  

The two armies on Friday carried out field training drills in Alaska, according to Indian Army officials.  

Indian army contingents participating in the exercise arrived in Alaska recently.  "#IndianArmy contingents participating in the Joint Military Exercise #YudhAbhyas with #USArmy and 'ADMM plus EWG' with #ASEAN Nations departed from #NewDelhi,' additional directorate general of public information of the Indian Army wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Monday.  

"Before departure, Director General #Infantry interacted with the contingents and encouraged the contingents to display the highest standards of training & imbibe the best practices of the participating nations," the tweet stated.  

The exercise will entail exchanging the best practices, enhancing interoperability and strengthening the bond between the two Armies.  

"Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies," the official handle of the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter).  

The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 crore jewel heist
How police from 2 states cracked Rs 20 crore jewel heist

The Chhattisgarh police has arrested two people in connection with a Rs 20-crore burglary from a jewellery store in Delhi earlier this week and recovered around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments from them, a senior official said on...

Ladakh standoff made world take notice of India's resolve: Army chief
Ladakh standoff made world take notice of India's resolve: Army chief

He also said "Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuing propensity to project power outside its region", in turn presenting a "threat to the rules-based international order".

Forex reserves fall $2.33 bn to $590.70 bn
Forex reserves fall $2.33 bn to $590.70 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined further by $2.33 billion to $590.70 billion for the week ended September 22, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves dropped by $867 million...

'To be the first Indian to be nominated is special'
'To be the first Indian to be nominated is special'

Tennis great Leander Paes says it is "humbling" to be the first Indian tennis player and the first Asian male tennis player to be nominated for the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame.

World Cup 2023: If not Chahal, Sundar should have been picked: Yuvraj
World Cup 2023: If not Chahal, Sundar should have been picked: Yuvraj

The Indian squad is packed with quality players but either wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar should have found place in the home team's line-up, reckons 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances