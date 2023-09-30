RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India raises Scotland Gurdwara incident with UK
September 30, 2023  13:53
image
India has raised with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police the incident in which its High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, according to government sources.

"Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow. The Indian High Commissioner decided to leave instead of getting into an argument," as per the sources.

According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of 'Sikh Youth UK' a man reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.

Read about the incident HERE
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

People can't be jailed indefinitely pending trial: HC
People can't be jailed indefinitely pending trial: HC

A person cannot be incarcerated for an indefinite period of time pending trial as it is violative of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Bombay high court said while granting bail to a man, accused in a...

India must talk to Canada, but...: Jaishankar in US
India must talk to Canada, but...: Jaishankar in US

He said India was ready to look into the information related to Canada's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

Jaishankar meets US officials, discusses security ties
Jaishankar meets US officials, discusses security ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and held a productive conversation with him on deepening bilateral defence cooperation, including in the co-production of defence articles, and...

Asian Games: Neeraj confident despite injury worry
Asian Games: Neeraj confident despite injury worry

Neeraj Chopra said the challenge throughout the season was how to keep his mind away from the injury and focus more on his game.

Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics!
Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics!

India's hurdlers Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj advanced to the women's 100m hurdles final, while ace long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin also sailed through.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances