India raises Scotland Gurdwara incident with UK

India has raised with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police the incident in which its High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, according to government sources.





"Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from entering a gurdwara in Glasgow. The Indian High Commissioner decided to leave instead of getting into an argument," as per the sources.





According to a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of 'Sikh Youth UK' a man reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist was seen blocking Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.



