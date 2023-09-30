IMD predicts above-normal temperatures in Oct

Most parts of India are likely to record normal to above-normal maximum and above-normal minimum temperatures in October, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.





It said the northeast monsoon, which brings rainfall to five meteorological sub-divisions of south peninsular India -- Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south interior Karnataka -- in the October to December period is most likely to be normal.





This means, the region may receive 88 per cent to 112 per cent of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall.





The Met office said normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of India in October.





Above-normal minimum temperatures are predicted over large parts of the country, barring some parts of northeast, it added. -- PTI

