RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IMD predicts above-normal temperatures in Oct
September 30, 2023  18:23
image
Most parts of India are likely to record normal to above-normal maximum and above-normal minimum temperatures in October, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said the northeast monsoon, which brings rainfall to five meteorological sub-divisions of south peninsular India -- Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south interior Karnataka -- in the October to December period is most likely to be normal.

This means, the region may receive 88 per cent to 112 per cent of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall.

The Met office said normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of India in October.

Above-normal minimum temperatures are predicted over large parts of the country, barring some parts of northeast, it added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

People can't be jailed indefinitely pending trial: HC
People can't be jailed indefinitely pending trial: HC

A person cannot be incarcerated for an indefinite period of time pending trial as it is violative of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Bombay high court said while granting bail to a man, accused in a...

Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table

Medals table of the 2023 Asian Games.

Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna staged a great comeback after losing the first set to beat Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the final.

Asian Games: India men down Pakistan to win squash GOLD
Asian Games: India men down Pakistan to win squash GOLD

Abhay Singh won a thrilling battle against Noor Zaman as India regained the Asian Games squash gold with an epic 2-1 win over Pakistan.

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances