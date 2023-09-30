RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IMD issues 'yellow alert' in 13 districts of Kerala
September 30, 2023  14:34
Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala affecting normal life on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a 'yellow alert' warning in 13 of 14 districts of the state except in Kottayam. The yellow alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Uprooting of trees, water-logging and collapsing of compound walls were reported in many places, but no major casualties have happened anywhere in the state so far in the rains continuing for the last two days.

Heavy downpour submerged hundreds of acres of paddy fields at Edathua, a tiny hamlet in the Kuttanad region in Alappuzha district.

The shutters of Aruvikkara Dam near the state capital was raised up to 160 cm in view of rising water level, district authorities in Thiruvananthapuram said.

As the rain is expected to intensify in the coming hours, the state Disaster Management Authority urged people living in high range to maintain extra vigil and directed fishermen not to venture into the sea.   -- PTI
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak
Mirabai Chanu fell on her back to injure herself while finishing fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting event.

Pro-Khalistan extremists block Indian envoy's visit to UK gurdwara
The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, who was touring Scotland this week was blocked from entering a gurdwara in the capital Glasgow by pro-Khalistan extremists.

Don't normalise what's happening in Canada: Jaishankar
Hitting out at Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said it is necessary to call out things like violence, threats and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions and wondered if this had happened to any other...

Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna staged a great comeback after losing the first set to beat Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the final.

