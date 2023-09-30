Emergency declared in New York City as torrential rain floods subways, roads





A month's worth of rain -- more than 4 inches -- fell over parts of Brooklyn in just three hours.





Intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were falling across the region, and the National Weather Service warned totals exceeding 8 inches "are increasingly likely' in parts of the tri-state area.





The heaviest rainfall began to ease across hard-hit portions of Manhattan and Brooklyn late Friday morning, but another round is expected in the afternoon and could reinvigorate dangerous flooding.





"This is a dangerous weather condition and it is not over," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a Friday morning news briefing.





"I don't want those gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over, it is not," CNN quoted him as saying.





New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley Friday morning.





In an interview with New York's WNBC-TV she urged residents to stay home because of widespread dangerous travel conditions.





"This is a very challenging weather event," Hochul said. -- ANI

Roads were closed, subway services were disrupted and basements were overwhelmed in the New York City area after "dangerous and life-threatening' torrential rain surged across the concrete expanse on Friday, CNN reported.