RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Communal rift erupts in Jaipur over biker's death
September 30, 2023  15:06
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Communal tension erupted in Ramganj and nearby areas in Jaipur on Saturday after a man died allegedly due to thrashing by a group of men over an accident between two motorcycles, police said.

Two motorbikes collided in Subhash Chowk after which a group of men with one of the two riders thrashed the other rider, Iqbal, late Friday night, police said.

He was rushed to SMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Several shops in the Muslim-dominated areas were shut down, and family members of the deceased and locals gathered there are demanding action against the other side.

Additional forces have been deployed around the area and efforts were being made to diffuse the tension, police said.

Shops in Ramganj, Subhash chowk and nearby areas have been closed in view of the tension.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed
Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, police said.

Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak
Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak

Mirabai Chanu fell on her back to injure herself while finishing fourth in the women's 49kg weightlifting event.

Pro-Khalistan extremists block Indian envoy's visit to UK gurdwara
Pro-Khalistan extremists block Indian envoy's visit to UK gurdwara

The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, who was touring Scotland this week was blocked from entering a gurdwara in the capital Glasgow by pro-Khalistan extremists.

Don't normalise what's happening in Canada: Jaishankar
Don't normalise what's happening in Canada: Jaishankar

Hitting out at Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said it is necessary to call out things like violence, threats and intimidation against Indian diplomats and missions and wondered if this had happened to any other...

Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna staged a great comeback after losing the first set to beat Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the final.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances