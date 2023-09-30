RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cauvery water: K'taka to file review plea before SC
September 30, 2023  09:27
The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Supreme Court on Saturday. 

On Friday, the CWMA endorsed the direction of its assisting body, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We do not have water and therefore cannot release water". 

The chief minister spoke to reporters at his home-office 'Krishna' after a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges and former Advocate Generals of the state. 

Siddaramaiah said they have given some opinion and suggestions. 

It was suggested to form an expert advisory committee to the government exclusively regarding the irrigation projects of the state. 

"Data collection and advisory work should be done by the committee. The committee should advise the government and provide information to the legal team about inter-state water disputes," he said about the suggestion aired in the meeting. -- PTI
