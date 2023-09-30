RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cauvery order: Karnataka files review petition
September 30, 2023  20:34
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said a review petition has been filed before the Cauvery Water Management Board regarding the Cauvery water release order.

The state government said in its review petition that it cannot release water, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Also, the government sought permission to build a balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu near Kanakapura in Ramanagara Taluk.

After reviewing the situation, a similar petition will be filed before the Supreme Court, he added.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said he had convened a meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court and the Advocate General and took suggestions.

Accordingly action will be taken. Karnataka had witnessed a bandh on Friday against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Prior to that, there was a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday.   -- PTI
