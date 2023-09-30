Bomb threat: Akasa flight makes emergency landing





The Air Traffic Control informed the captain of the plane about the bomb threat after which all possible emergency procedures were followed and the plane was landed at Varanasi.





The aircraft landed on a separate runway and passengers were disembarked immediately.





CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour. Nothing was found during checking.





Varanasi airport director Puneet Gupta said "Everything is normal. When information about the bomb was received, the airport authority took full precautions and checked and everything was found to be normal. This flight was coming to Varanasi only and it had to land here. Yes as a precautionary measure it landed on a separate runway." -- ANI

