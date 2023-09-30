RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Aditya-L1 escapes sphere of Earth's influence
September 30, 2023  19:45
image
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has travelled beyond a distance of 9.2 lakh km from Earth, successfully escaping the sphere of Earth's influence.

It is now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

'This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission,' it said.

The ISRO said earlier this month the Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has commenced collecting data which will help scientists analyse the behaviour of particles surrounding Earth.

Data collected around L1 would provide insights into the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena, it said.

The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 rocket was successfully accomplished by ISRO on September 2.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft carries a total seven different payloads to study the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun. It will revolve around the Sun with the same relative position and hence can see the Sun continuously.   --  PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?
What's Indian Army Doing In Alaska?

Soldiers from the Indian and US armies carried out a joint tactical exercise in Alaska as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas.

World Cup 2023: India's the team to beat: Former Pakistan skipper
World Cup 2023: India's the team to beat: Former Pakistan skipper

Kuldeep Yadav is the best spinner going into the World Cup and will give India a distinct advantage in the middle overs through the course of the 50-over showpiece, reckons former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam.

England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire; Spin remains a concern
England SWOT: Buttler's men have Stokes' fire; Spin remains a concern

With Ben Stokes coming out of retirement and the 2019 title winning core group largely intact, England will fancy a successful campaign in challenging conditions in India during the 50-over World Cup starting on October 5.

RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes
RBI extends deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 notes

The Reserve Bank on Saturday extended the special drive to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes from the system by another week, till October 7.

Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
Asian Games Tennis: Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold

Rutuja Bhosale and Rohan Bopanna staged a great comeback after losing the first set to beat Chinese Taipei's combo of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang in the final.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances