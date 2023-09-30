RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


57 booked for offering namaaz on road in Bareilly
September 30, 2023  20:53
Image only for representation
A case has been registered against seven named and 50 unidentified people for allegedly offering namaaz on a road near a graveyard in Bareilly district, police said on Saturday.

Hafizganj Station House Officer (SHO) Chetram Verma said based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Gajendra Singh, a case has been registered against Kalua, Narbar Khan, Sabir, Janade Ali, Mohd Umar (village pradhan), Urabbe Ali, Mumtaz -- all residents of the Duavat village -- and 50 unnamed people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505(1)(b) (offence against State or public tranquility) and 341 (wrongful restraint).

The case was registered on Friday night.

Citing the sub-inspector's complaint, the SHO said the village's pradhan Mohd Umar had informed police that a burial would be performed in the graveyard on Friday morning.

When the burial procession of Nakshu Khan arrived on the road near the graveyard, the accused offered namaaz, police said.

Police force is already present near the graveyard, since it is located close to a populated area, and is also close to a religious place called 'Brahmadev Sthal'.

Local residents objected to the offering of the namaaz. They also made a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, prompting police to take action.  -- PTI
