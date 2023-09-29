RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yellow alert in 10 Kerala districts after widespread rains
September 29, 2023  10:56
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Incessant rains since last night, caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Kerala on Friday.

In the wake of continuous rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Yellow alert warning in 10 districts-Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Rains, accompanied by gusty winds lashed various parts of the state since Thursday night.

'Yellow Alert' indicates heavy rains between 6-11 cm. Thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds were likely in many places for the next two days in the state, IMD sources said.

Isolated heavy rains were predicted in various places and people, living in high-range and coastal areas, should maintain extra vigil, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Continuous rains flooded low-lying areas and resulted in traffic snarls in districts like Thiruvananthapuram, where there is no particular weather warning in place.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Saudi Arabia 'two good' as India crash out
Asian Games: Saudi Arabia 'two good' as India crash out

A formidable Saudi Arabia didn't bring their 'A' game to the fore, but were strong enough to ward off a gutsy challenge from India winning their pre-quarterfinal match 2-0 in the men's football competition in Hangzhou on Thursday.

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally

The TMC general secretary, considered number two in the party, shared the letter sent to him by the central agency on X, formerly Twitter.

Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 29
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 29

Following is India's schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday, September 29.

Asian Games: Last minute rule change robbed India a medal
Asian Games: Last minute rule change robbed India a medal

The Asian Games organisers' last minute decision to allow only one set of competitors in mixed team shooting events might have robbed India a medal.

Afghan embassy in Delhi likely to shut operations: Sources
Afghan embassy in Delhi likely to shut operations: Sources

The Afghan embassy in India has purportedly come out with a communication on closing down its operations and New Delhi is examining its authenticity, sources said on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances