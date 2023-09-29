RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will have no tie-up with BJP under any circumstances, says AIADMK
September 29, 2023  01:02
The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday said it will not go back on its decision of severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party and reiterated that the party would cobble up an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll and the next assembly election too. 

The party's deputy general secretary KP Munusamy ruled out any scope for reconsidering the decision announced on September 25 under any circumstances, as the AIADMK needed to honour the sentiments of two crore party workers. 

Following a meeting chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai, the AIADMK announced that it was parting ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. 

"We did not ask the BJP leadership to remove the state president (K Annamalai)" Munusamy told reporters in Krishnagiri. 

In Chennai, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK, accused Palaniswami of breaking the alliance with the BJP. -- PTI
