Will ensure strict punishment in Ujjain rape accused: Chouhan
September 29, 2023  09:03
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said his government will ensure that the accused arrested for raping and brutalising a minor girl in Ujjain gets stringent punishment.

The accused, identified as Bharat, was caught and he suffered injuries in the process. 

"I was following the investigation of the case every hour. Such persons have no place in society. He has injured the conscience of Madhya Pradesh," the chief minister said on Thursday.

The CM was speaking to reporters after immersing the Lord Ganesh idol installed at his official residence during the Ganesh festival.

"The victim is the daughter of Madhya Pradesh. We will take care of her in every way. She is my daughter, as well as the state's daughter and we will ensure that the accused gets stringent punishment," Chouhan added.

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Thursday arrested Bharat Soni, an autorickshaw driver, for allegedly raping a girl, aged about 12, who had been found walking on the city streets in injured condition three days ago.

The condition of the girl, admitted to an Indore hospital, was improving slowly, said a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who visited the hospital.

Soni, detained during the probe, tried to escape when the police took him to the crime spot for recreating the crime scene and collecting evidence like torn clothes but was nabbed quickly, said Mahakal police station in-charge Ajay Verma.

The girl was found bleeding on a road in Mahakal police station limits on Monday.

Medical examination found that she had been raped.

She was operated upon by a team of specialist doctors at the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women's Hospital in Indore on Wednesday.

A counsellor interacted with her and found that she belongs to the Satna district of MP.   -- PTI
