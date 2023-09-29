Veteran Rajasthan politician Bhati returns to BJP

Veteran Rajasthan politician Bhati returns to BJPSeptember 29, 2023 08:01
Former minister and seven-time MLA from Rajasthan's Kolayat, Devi Singh Bhati joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Jaipur on Thursday.
In this regard, Rajasthan BJP took to X (Former Twitter) and said, "Former minister and seven-time former MLA Devi Singh Bhati joined the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party. In the past too, BJP has taken advantage of his experiences, now with his joining the party again, BJP has become stronger. He once again joined the BJP family."
Devi Singh Bhati joined the party in presence of Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi, BJP's state election incharge Pralhad Joshi and national general secretary Arun Singh.
Veteran BJP leader Devi Singh Bhati had tendered his resignation in 2019 after the party decided to give a ticket to BJP MP and Union Minister from Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
Bhati said he resigned due to Meghwal's "anti-party" activities. He went on to say that despite senior party leaders being apprised of Meghwal, no action was taken.
