Very serious about ties with India, but...: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada is still committed to building closer ties with India, despite 'credible allegations' of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada-based National Post reported.





Pointing to the increasing influence of India worldwide, Trudeau said that it is 'extremely important' that Canada and its allies continue to engage with India.





Speaking at a press conference in Montreal on Thursday, Trudeau said that he thinks it is 'extremely important' that Canada and its allies continue to engage 'constructively and seriously' with India given its growing importance on the world stage.





"India is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player. And as we presented with our Indo-Pacific strategy, just last year, we're very serious about building closer ties with India," he told reporters.





"At the same time, obviously, as a rule of law country, we need to emphasise that India needs to work with Canada to ensure that we get the full facts of this matter," National Post quoted Trudeau as saying.





"The Americans have been with us in speaking to the Indian government about how important it is that they be involved in following up on the credible allegations that agents of the Indian government killed a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil," National Post quoted Trudeau as saying.





"This is something that all democratic countries, all countries that respect the rule of law need to take seriously. We are moving forward in a thoughtful, responsible way anchored in the rule of law with all of our partners including in our approach to the Government of India," he added. -- ANI

