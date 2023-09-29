SC woman panchayat president prevented from assuming office: TN Guv





The woman, P Indumathi (of Navakkaneri village panchayat, Tirupattur district), could not take the oath of office, despite two years after winning the civic body poll, as she belonged to the SC community, he said at an event in Rajapalayam in the district.





"These are the people who always spread poison in the society. They are the people who have kept the society divided and in the name of social justice they have still kept a large population of our country especially the people from SC and ST suppressed," the Governor said in a veiled reference to the ruling DMK.





And they proudly proclaimed that they are the champions of social justice, Ravi said and added, "they are the people who spread poison just for the sake of politics." -- PTI

A woman panchayat president in Tamil Nadu was prevented from assuming office merely because she hailed from the Scheduled Caste community, Governor RN Ravi said on Friday.