Rupee rises 14 paise to 83.05 against US dollar





However, selling pressure from foreign equity investors and rising crude oil prices in international markets weighed on the domestic unit, forex traders said.





The rupee opened strong at 83.13 against the US dollar and moved in the range of 83.03 to 83.13 against the greenback.





It finally settled at 83.05 (provisional), registering a gain of 14 paise from its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 83.19. -- PTI

