RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prabhas's 'Salaar' to clash with SRK's 'Dunki'
September 29, 2023  14:51
image
The first part of Prabhas's action film series Salaar will hit the theatres on December 22, the makers announced on Friday, setting the stage for a box office clash with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki releasing on the same day. 

Producer Hombale Films shared the release date of the much-anticipated film, titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, on the banner's official page on X.

"#SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023," the post read. 

The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but earlier this month the release was pushed by the makers due to "unforeseen circumstances". 

The first part of the pan-India film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. 

The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. 

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. Both the films have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

91 trains hit as Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks
91 trains hit as Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks

Farmers mounted their protest demanding a financial package for losses caused by the recent floods, a legal guarantee to minimum support price, and a sweeping debt waiver.

Uproar Over PCB's 'Dushman' Remark
Uproar Over PCB's 'Dushman' Remark

'My aim was to keep the players' morale high when they go to dushman mulk.'

Air India acquires first A350 aircraft through GIFT City
Air India acquires first A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Air India on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of its first A350-900 aircraft by way of a finance lease transaction with HSBC through the GIFT City. This is also the first wide body aircraft to be leased through the GIFT...

AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case
AAP, Cong spar over Punjab MLA's arrest in 2015 case

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with a 2015 drugs case on Thursday morning, official sources said.

SFJ's Pannun booked for threatening attack during World Cup
SFJ's Pannun booked for threatening attack during World Cup

In the first information report (FIR), the cyber crime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances