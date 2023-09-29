Prabhas's 'Salaar' to clash with SRK's 'Dunki'





Producer Hombale Films shared the release date of the much-anticipated film, titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, on the banner's official page on X.





"#SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023," the post read.





The movie was originally scheduled to premiere on September 28 but earlier this month the release was pushed by the makers due to "unforeseen circumstances".





The first part of the pan-India film series is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.





The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.





Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be Shah Rukh's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. Both the films have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

